(Maryville) -- After a grueling regular-season slate, the Maryville football team is again poised for one of their traditional postseason runs.
The Spoofhounds (6-3) finished the regular season by winning their final two games to clinch the Midland Empire Conference title and the top seed in Class 3 District 8.
"At the beginning of every year, our goals are always the same," Coach Matt Webb said. "Being MEC champions is the number one goal, and we want to set ourselves up for a playoff run."
Maryville challenged themselves in the regular season. They ended Savannah's bid for a perfect regular season, and their three losses are to Blair Oaks, St. Pius X and Lutheran North -- three teams that are a combined 22-7.
"Iron sharpens iron," Webb said. "That's what we've been able to do. We've been prepared with the variety of schemes and game plans we've had to prepare for. It's prepared us for what we've seen in the postseason."
The Spoofhounds offense has lit up the scoreboard with 42.6 points per game. Quarterback Derek Quinlin leads the charge. Cooper Loe, Caden Stoecklein and Drew Burns have been the featured running backs, while Delton Davis and Wyatt Garner have had a role in Maryville's passing attack.
"Multiplicity is something we've developed throughout the season," Webb said. "I feel very comfortable with where our offense is right now."
On the defensive side, the Spoofhounds' success has come when they prompt turnovers.
"We've gotten good at winning the turnover margin," Webb said. "The games we've won, we've won the turnover margin."
Webb notes the turnover margin is pivotal for the Spoofhounds when they open their postseason with St. Pius X on Friday.
"We need to take care of the football and get the ball back on defense," Webb said. "That's always the key to success."
St. Pius X edged Maryville in a 34-27 thriller on September 16th due to some Spoofhound miscues.
"They took advantage of process football," Webb said. "We didn't play well in special teams, and we had to go on long fields for a variety of reasons -- most were self-inflicted. We did good things from a stats standpoint, but they found a way to win in the second half. They made plays, and we didn't. We need to find a way to make those plays in the end."
The first matchup took place in Kansas City. Fortunately for the Spoofhounds, this rendition is at the Hound Pound, where Maryville is an astonishing 88-4 in the last decade.
"There's a lot of pride in our home field," Webb said. "I feel pretty good about where we're sitting right now."
