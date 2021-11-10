(Maryville)-- The Maryville Spoofhounds look to continue their winning ways in a third-round playoff battle with Macon.
The Spoofhounds (6-4, 5-1) are coming off a first-round 51-3 thumping of Trenton. Maryville has now won five of their last six games. Maryville Head Football Coach Matt Webb says they've faced some stiff competition.
"With our tradition, and I say this very humbly, we're used to playing long football seasons," coach Webb said. "We break the season up into three-game parts. We talk about motivation through three-game series, to get us through the regular season in three-game sets. We went 5-1 in our conference and lost our conference by one point to a very good St. Pius (9-1) team.
"Lincoln Prep (10-0) was a Class 4 team that again we lost to by only one point. We don't really talk about catching fire and being that type of team. But, I know every coach will tell you that you want to be playing your best toward the end of the season, to set yourself up for a playoff run, and we feel like we're doing that."
With this season, the Spoofhounds find themselves in a new class and district.
"Well, I know there's a lot of newness of our playoff run being in Class 2 this year," Webb said. "There's no history (for us) between the Trenton's, the Macon's, (or) the Palmyra's. We're used to playing a lot of teams in Missouri that are Class 3 in our playoff run. So, there's a lot of newness."
Maryville will host Macon in the third round of the playoffs. The Spoofhounds received a bye in the first round. The Macon Tigers (7-4) have also been on a streak, as they've won four consecutive games. Webb says their offense is tough to defend.
"Macon is a very athletic team on offense. They're averaging 34 points per game. I don't care who you play. That's hard to do. Their quarterback is an excellent athlete. He's a dual-threat (and) he can really run the ball and throw the ball at the same time. They've got some receivers that are really good route runners.
"Their coaches do a good job of putting them in schemes that put you in a bind defensively. If I were to say what Macon does best, I'd say they're explosive on offense. Averaging 34 points a game, beating a really good Palmyra team last week. They had to go on the road to do that and need to go on the road this week to come here."
For those who've watched the Spoofhounds, they know the ground game is a crucial part of their offense. Webb says running the ball is especially critical if the weather doesn't cooperate.
I think there's no secret that playoff football in our history and our success comes from being able to run the football offensively. Dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We're in northwest Missouri. This time of year, you never know what kind of weather you're going to get. It could be cool, wet, snow, windy.
"(So,) you need to be able to run the football when everyone in the stadium knows you're going to run it. We need to be able to, offensively, run the football against them. What that does is it keeps their explosive offense sitting on the sideline."
Webb says keeping their hands on the football will be a key to victory.
"We need to be able to rally to the football and tackle well. Ultimately, the statistic that doesn't ever lie is the turnover margin. So, we need to get some takeaways on defense and take care of the ball on offense to be able to win the football game Friday night."
The winner of this game will face the winner of St. Michael and Richmond next week.
You can listen to the full interview with coach Webb below.