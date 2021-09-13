(Maryville) -- Maryville football got in the win column last Friday. Now, they hope to entertain their home crowd on Friday when they face the reigning Midland Empire Conference Champion, St. Pius X.
The Spoofhounds bounced back from tough losses to Blair Oaks and Harrisonville with a 36-25 win over Chillicothe.
"I really like that we got a win," said head coach Matt Webb. "Both games, we felt like if we did things better, we could have gotten wins. Against Chillicothe, I felt like we did that. We got takeaways when we needed them, and I was proud of the way our offense responded. We are still learning and growing."
Coach Webb's team had to replace some pieces from last year's runner-up squad. But he says the new faces have made strides through three weeks, particularly at the quarterback position where Connor Drake finished the day 9-of-12 passing for two touchdowns.
"He made some key throws to get our offense downfield," Webb said. "I just felt like we were throwing and catching better on offense."
The Spoofhounds' success in the air opens the door for their staple: the rushing attack.
"It doesn't make you one-dimensional," Webb said. "We want to run the football, but there are times when you have to throw and catch. When you do that, it puts defenses in a bind."
Maryville is 1-0 in MEC play thanks to the win over Chillicothe and gets a stiff test this weekend when they face St. Pius X.
The Warriors (3-0) -- the defending Class 2 state runners-up -- outscored opponents 146-17 in wins over Pembroke Hill, St. Michael the Archangel and Cameron.
"They are an excellent football team," Webb said. "They are rolling. They have an excellent quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Defensively, they are sound. They are 3-0 for a reason. We hope to stay on the field with them because they are a great football team."
Coach Webb hopes his team can build on the areas they've improved on through the first three games.
"We need to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Webb said. "On offense, we need to execute and finish drives. On defense, we need to contain them. They play multiple sets, and the quarterback is a dynamic player. When they throw, we have to cover them. And that starts up front, so we need to win the line of scrimmage."
Matt Beu has reports on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 6:20 on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Webb.