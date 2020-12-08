(Maryville) -- The Midland Empire Conference's All-Football team is littered with Maryville Spoofhounds, highlighted by nine first-team nods.
Offensively, Blake Casteel (offensive line), Connor Weiss (running back), Marc Gustafson (tight end) and Trey Houchin (fullback) were first-team choices while the defense had five choices: Gustafson and Casteel (defensive line), Weiss (defensive back) Drew Spire (Linebacker) and Kade Wilmes (defensive specialist).
Torbin Cordell (offensive line), Kyle Stuart (linebacker) and Caleb Kreizinger (defensive back) were second-team selections.
Honorable mention tabs for the Spoofhounds include Houchin (linebacker), Kreizinger (wide receiver), Connor Drake (quarterback), Jackson Ozanne (offensive line and defensive line), Dylan White (offensive line), Caden Stoecklein (running back) and Matt Goodridge (defensive back) and Brady Farnan (defensive back).
The complete teams can be viewed below.