(Maryville) -- Maryville football meets their old friend Savannah for a district title in the Hound Pound Friday night.
To get there, the Spoofhounds first had to avenge an early-season loss to St. Pius X, which they did in a 38-21 victory amid less-than-ideal conditions.
"It was a cold, rainy and dreary night," Coach Matt Webb said. "It was a memorable game. I was impressed with our team's toughness."
The Spoofhounds have long been known for their rushing prowess. While this year's squad has opened up the passing playbook, they leaned heavily on the ground game Friday night.
Caden Stoecklein led the attack with 135 yards and three scores, while Cooper Loe added 75 yards and one touchdown.
"I like that we were physical and tough," Webb said. "It was what we've been in the past. That's huge. I'm very pleased with the offensive line when we rush the football like that."
Quarterback Derek Quinlin completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, the Spoofhounds contained a St. Pius X offense to 13 less points than their earlier-season defeat.
"That was a great defensive effort against a team that had some really great athletes," Webb said.
While Maryville got their revenge last week, they hope this week's opponent -- Savannah -- doesn't have similar results.
The Spoofhounds handed the Savages their lone loss of the regular season -- a 39-28 defeat -- on October 14th.
"We just went down and handled Maryville football," Webb said. "That's what it took. Derek had a good night throwing the football, and I felt like, defensively, we did a good job of containing their run game."
Maryville must account for Savannah running back Cade Chappell, who torched Chillicothe's defense last week for four touchdowns.
"He's a horse," Webb said. "They'll be ready to play. "
For the Spoofhounds, Webb feels their key is simple: do what got them there.
"We need to win the process," he said. "We need to take care of the football on offense. Last time, we forced some takeaways. We need to do that again. Our offense has to put up points, and we need pivotal stops to flip the script."
Nick Stavas (@nickstavas) will be on hand for Savannah/Maryville Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Webb.