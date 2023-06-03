(KMAland) -- Officials with the Midland Empire Conference have released their all-conference girls soccer team for the 2023 season.
Maryville's Abby Swink (goalie), Kennedy Kurz (midfielder), Jalea Price (forward), Payton Kurz (defender) and Halle Buck (defender) were first-team tabs.
Jersey Ingram (midfielder) was a second-team nod.
Honorable mentions include Maryville's Katie Wiess (midfielder) and Ryesen Stiens (midfielder) and Savannah's Kaytee Zeigler (midfielder), Camryn Higer (midfielder), Erin Larson (forward) and Hayden Payeur (forward).
View the full teams below.