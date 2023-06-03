Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Midland Empire Conference have released their all-conference girls soccer team for the 2023 season.

Maryville's Abby Swink (goalie), Kennedy Kurz (midfielder), Jalea Price (forward), Payton Kurz (defender) and Halle Buck (defender) were first-team tabs.

Jersey Ingram (midfielder) was a second-team nod.

Honorable mentions include Maryville's Katie Wiess (midfielder) and Ryesen Stiens (midfielder) and Savannah's Kaytee Zeigler (midfielder), Camryn Higer (midfielder), Erin Larson (forward) and Hayden Payeur (forward).

View the full teams below. 

Download PDF MEC Girls Soccer 2023 All-Confrence Honorees Final Standings.docx.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.