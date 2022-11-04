Maryville Spoofhounds Volleyball Logo
Photo: Maryville Volleyball/Twitter

(Maryville) -- Three Maryville volleyball players were named to the All-Midland Empire Conference First Team on Friday. 

Those honors went to Kennedy Kurz, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon. 

Additionally, Maryville's Addison Weldon and Bryna Grow were honorable mentions. 

Download PDF MEC VB Final Standings - All-Conference Honrees - COY.pdf

