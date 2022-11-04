(Maryville) -- Three Maryville volleyball players were named to the All-Midland Empire Conference First Team on Friday.
Those honors went to Kennedy Kurz, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon.
Additionally, Maryville's Addison Weldon and Bryna Grow were honorable mentions.
PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
Missouri River Conference Volleyball
275 Conference Volleyball & Football
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 10 Football
Midland Empire Conference Softball
Class 8-Player District 8 Football
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball