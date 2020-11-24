(Maryville) -- Maryville football won their fourth straight playoff game and seventh straight overall on Saturday.
The Spoofhounds (10-3) continued their impressive run through the postseason with their fourth straight postseason win by more than three scores, beating Summit Christian Academy by a 35-9 final.
“Proud of our kids against a quality opponent,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “We were able to hold a team like that to not scoring in the second half, and Connor Drake hit two big passes in the first half. We were really explosive and able to run the football throughout the game. That was the key.”
Drake – a junior quarterback – replaced star Ben Walker early in the year after a knee injury sent the Central Missouri recruit to the sideline.
“He’s made improvements throughout the year,” Webb said. “He’s making checks and knowing our identity is to run the football. He has been getting into the right checks, and when he needs to make a throw he makes a throw. He’s been getting better all season.”
The Spoofhounds turn their attention to a Class 3 state semifinal on Saturday afternoon against Cassville. Maryville will host the Wildcats (10-2), which beat Buffalo 41-16 for their own seventh consecutive victory.
“Cassville is a dominant football team,” Webb said. “It’s a total role reversal from a scheme standpoint in what we saw in Summit Christian Academy. They’re going to run the ball, and they have a big, strong quarterback that is 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and runs the option.
“The two running backs are road graders. Their line is huge, and then all those guys on defense are dominant. They play great with their hands, and they are extremely well-coached.”
While Cassville makes the 292-mile trek to the Hound Pound, Coach Webb is excited to showcase his red hot team in front of its home fans on Saturday afternoon.
“I think it’s a bring your lunch-pail type game,” he said. “We’ve got to be physical and control the line of scrimmage. Anytime you play a power football game, you have to out-execute them and out-physical them. We know how good they are, and we’ve got to be able to find a way to win against a dominant football team.”
Kickoff is slated for 1:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Listen to the full interview with Coach Webb below.