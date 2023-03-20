(KMAland) -- The Midland Empire Conference has announced the girls and boys basketball all-conference teams from this past season.
In girls basketball, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon of Maryville were both named to the All-MEC Team. Maryville’s Jalea Price and Savannah’s Mylee Schrick and Rhyan Schrick were honorable mentions.
In boys basketball, Maryville’s Caden Stoecklein, Derek Quinlin and Peyton McCollum were all on the team. The Spoofhounds’ Keaton Stone and Savannah’s Ethan Dudeck and Wyatt Jackson are honorable mention choices.
