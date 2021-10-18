(Maryville) -- Maryville football has been battle-tested all year with close games and a tough schedule. While the record isn't ideal, they have shown resilience, which they hope pays off when they enter the postseason.
The Spoofhounds bounced back with a 42-0 win over Savannah last Friday for the 11th consecutive over their rival.
"Our kids played hard," head coach Matt Webb said. "We responded to a tough loss the week before. Our kids were really focused. It was just a really efficient night offensively."
The Spoofhounds (4-4) found success in all three phases of the game, which Webb says led to the dominance.
"The key for us was to sustain the focus," he said. "I enjoyed the effort and consistency on Friday night."
A large part of the Spoofhounds' success came in the ground game, where they posted nearly 300 yards. Cooper Loe led the ground attack with 76 yards and two scores, and Caden Stoecklein added a score. The rushing success, says Webb, is where he hoped it would be late in the season.
"This is the style we want to play," he said. "Who knows where the playoffs lead, but we will be ready for them."
Of course, their grueling schedule has prepared them for the postseason. The Spoofhounds' four losses came to teams that are a combined 25-6. Three of those four losses were by one possession, including a pair of one-point losses.
"We have a hard schedule, and we don't shy away from that," Webb said. "Our kids know the schedule and know the challenge. I think we are playing good football."
The road doesn't get any easier for Maryville when they host Lafayette. The Irish (6-2) hope to bounce back from a 40-7 loss to St. Pius X last week. Excluding last week's blowout defeat, Lafayette has scored points in droves this year with an average of 37.8 points per game under the guidance of quarterback Jaron Saunders.
"They have a spread offense," Webb said. "They are really explosive, and it starts with their quarterback. He's a stud and controls their offense. They can light up the scoreboard."
While the Irish's offense could create problems, the Spoofhounds have controlled the series with their Midland Empire Conference foe, winning the last 11 matchups, including a 28-14 win last year. Webb hopes his team can use a similar formula to stymie Lafayette's high-powered offense.
"We have to value every possession," Webb said. "Last Friday night, we were able to be consistent, execute and put points on the board. We are going to need those points against a really talented Lafayette offensive attack. We will be ready to play."
Matt Beu will be in Maryville on Friday night with reports from the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune in to all of the football coverage from 6:20 until midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Webb.