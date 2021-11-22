(Maryville) -- Following a successful season, three Maryville boys soccer players were recognized as first-team selections by the Midland Empire Conference.
Those honors went to Tegan Haer (defender), Kason Teale (midfielder) and Jacob Ferris (forward). Ferris was chosen unanimously.
James DiStefano was tabbed as a second-team midfielder while Jaxson Staples (goalie), Boyd Gallaher (defender), Marcus Henggeler (defender) and Quinn Pettlon (midfielder) were honorable mentions.
The Spoofhounds posted a 7-0 record in MEC play, taking first in the conference. View the full teams below.