(Maryville) -- Maryville softball has swapped wins and losses in their first four games this season, entering Thursday’s trip to Worth County with a 2-2 record.
The Spoofhounds were 1-1 at the Plattsburg Tournament this past weekend, and then traded a one-run win over North Andrew on Monday with a one-run loss to Lathrop on Tuesday.
“There are some major things we’re trying to improve,” Maryville head coach Taylor Nickerson told KMA Sports. “We’re trying to improve communication as whole. All nine girls out there, backing up our outfield and not letting one issue snowball into another. We’re trying to be consistent with how we’re playing and trying to be consistent with our energy on the field.”
Coach Nickerson says there were some moments some of the things that they’ve been working on came back to bite them this past weekend in their loss to a perennially strong Polo program.
“But there were a lot of good things, too,” he said. “That’s a very good team in Polo, and we lost last year to them, 24-1. We were able to beat Bishop LeBlond, our conference rivals. Getting that early win over them was pretty good for our momentum and morale.”
Nickerson says senior Ella Schulte has been one of the big leaders early this season for the Spoofhounds. Schulte is hitting .429 with a double and a triple among six hits in the early going.
“She leads not only on the field but off the field,” Nickerson said. “She’s kind of what we expect from our players, and she’s a role model for that.”
Junior Alyssa Cunningham is also a key leader behind the plate for Maryville and tops the team with seven hits and seven RBI, offensively.
“She’s the voice box of our team,” Nickerson said of Cunningham. “She’s the songbird, calling out plays and pitches and does a lot of good things on the field.”
Another senior Aliya Farmer plays third base and has also been one of the key leaders in the early going, according to Nickerson. Junior Emma Sprague has pitched 19 of the 25 innings, striking out 12 and walking just four batters. Others that have played in all four games include juniors Emma Aley, Brylie Henggeler and Annaleza Sparks and sophomores Ella Eckley and Gwyn Bilke. Sophomores Samantha Metcalf and Marriah Williams have also contributed in two games each.
“I think the strength of this team is our hitting,” Nickerson said. “It’s looking very solid. Honestly, we’re not looking to drive the ball over the fence, but putting the ball into gaps, punching it through the defense and just looking to get on base. Putting ourselves in scoring position has been an emphasis in practice, and our girls have done a great job of executing that.”
Maryville goes to Worth County on Thursday afternoon before opening Midland Empire Conference play at home against Cameron on Tuesday.
“We set a team goal of double-digit wins this year,” Coach Nickerson added. “Maryville hasn’t done that (since 2018). We’re looking to beat some of these teams we haven’t beat in awhile like Chillicothe and Benton. We’re looking to pick up some big wins over some good programs, and we want to start comparing ourselves to teams that are consistently in the state tournament.”
Listen to much more with Coach Nickerson in the audio file below.