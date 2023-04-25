(Maryville) -- The Maryville boys tennis team can avenge its lone loss of the year when they hit the court Tuesday night.
The Spoofhounds currently sit at 10-1. They opened the season with a 6-3 loss to Savannah, but have since rattled off wins over Cameron, Benton (twice), Lafayette, Bishop LeBlond, St. Pius X, Clarinda, Trenton, Chillicothe and Southwest Valley. Seven of those wins have been 9-0 victories.
"Starting off with a loss to Savannah put a fire under the boys," Maryville head coach Nicole McGinness. "They were ready and wanted to get better. They've proven they could play with anybody."
Maryville set their foundation last year when they went 10-3 but lost to Savannah in districts.
"Their goals are to make it further than they did last year," McGinness said. "So far, they're doing well."
Sophomore Kristian Mendez -- their No. 1 singles player -- has been a welcomed addition to the roster. Mendez comes to Maryville from Texas.
"He's helped the team immensely," McGinness said. "The boys love hitting with him because he's made them better."
Kason Teale is their No. 2 player. Teale was the KMAland Missouri Tennis Player of the Year last year. Teale has partnered with Jaxson Staples to form a salty doubles pair. George Groumoutis, Will Sheil and AJ Dinsdale complete the Spoofhounds' lineup.
"With doubles, it's about doing well with your partner," McGinness said. "They're doing the fundamental things that lead to advanced play. Singles have the same mindset. They know they can play well if they remember the basics. It leads to good things."
Maryville hopes to continue their winning ways on Tuesday when they meet Savannah.
"We have been preparing," McGinness said. "All the matches leading up to this are what we've worked for. We are looking forward to it. Hopefully, it turns out well."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McGinness.