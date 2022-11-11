(Maryville, Mo.) -- Cooper Loe took a hand off, fought through a hit, dove forward and hit the ground across the plane of the end zone.
Madness ensued.
Loe’s touchdown on fourth and goal from the one-yard-line with three seconds remaining in the game propelled Maryville (9-3) to a 33-28 win over Savannah (10-2) in the Missouri Class 3 District 8 championship game.
“It’s just awesome,” Loe said. “You’re going into that play, knowing it’s fourth down and you have one yard to get. If you don’t get that, then that’s the last football snap some people are gonna play in their entire high school career or even their whole life. So, whenever they’re calling that play that you know you have a yard to get on fourth down, you have to put everything together, have each other’s back and push for that extra yard.
The Spoofhounds overcame a jaw-dropping performance from Savannah running back Cade Chappell, who rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns.
“[Chappell] is just a hell of an athlete,” Loe said. “I have all respect for him. He runs very, very hard and his offensive line does a great job blocking for him. He puts his head down and gets all the yards he can.”
Loe had a night to remember in his own right. The senior tailback was responsible for all of Maryville’s scoring, as he rushed for 98 yards and four touchdowns and added a 40-yard touchdown reception.
Loe, Chappell and their respective teams traded blows throughout the first half, but thanks to senior quarterback Derek Quinlin, Maryville held the advantage in the passing game, giving the Spoofhounds a 27-14 lead at the break.
“[Savannah] is a great team, they’ve got great coaching and great players, but we pulled through,” Quinlin said. “We came out of half thinking ‘we got them,’ but we didn’t have them. They fought back and we were down, but we came back and responded. That’s just what our team does.”
The third quarter featured another heavy dose of Chappell and a stout defensive performance from Savannah to get the Savages back in the game.
Chappell scored on the first drive of the third quarter following a 50-yard gain on a pass from quarterback Ethan Dudeck to Alex Hopper that set up first-and-goal.
On the ensuing possession, Maryville rolled the dice on fourth-and-one from its own 33-yard-line to no avail, as the Savannah defense stood tall. Five plays later, Chappell found the end zone again to give Savannah a 28-27 lead.
Maryville marched down the field but stalled out again, failing to convert another fourth down deep inside Savannah territory.
“We felt like in the second half, we had some chances offensively but just stalled out,” Maryville head coach Matt Webb said. “Whether that was by a yard or six inches, or whatever, we just didn’t get it going in the second half.”
Savannah’s next possession produced an eerily similar result. The Savages marched down the field on the back of Chappell before finding themselves in a fourth-and-five on the Maryville 13-yard-line.
Dudeck rolled out to his left on fourth down, tossed a pass to a wide-open Hopper, but the ball was batted down at the line by a leaping Delton Davis, forcing a turnover on downs.
Maryville’s next possession produced Spoofhound lore.
The offense drove 72 yards in 5:07 to seal the game, capped off by Loe’s game-winning touchdown plunge, but highlighted by Quinlin’s ability to extend plays.
Quinlin completed 11-of-16 pass attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown, while adding rushing 85 yards in the ground game.
“Quinlin is an energizer bunny back there,” Webb said. “He’s a heck of a player. He’s a playmaker and did some really good things tonight with his legs. He threw some good balls and made good decisions, as always. I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”
With this win, Maryville is crowned champion of Class 3 District 8 and will move on to the state quarterfinals, where it will meet Pleasant Hill.
“These kids earned the right,” Webb said. “Winning a district championship against a rival, against a team who’s one loss was against us. We’re gonna celebrate this one but Pleasant Hill is an excellent football team. They’ll be here next Saturday afternoon. This place is special, so we’ll focus on going 1-0 for one more week.”
View full video interviews with Loe, Quinlin and Webb below.