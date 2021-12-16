(Maryville) -- Two-time state track champion Brooklynn Holtman found the perfect fit for her with Central Missouri.
Last year’s Class 3 state champion in the 200 and 400, Holtman says the recruiting process was hard for her as she searched for her dream school.
“I talked to a lot of people, and everyone told me you know when you find your college,” Holtman said. “You just have that feeling. I looked into a lot of colleges, and I wasn’t finding that feeling.”
That was until she visited the Warrensburg school.
“My brother goes to Central Missouri, and I thought I might as well go down and see (him),” Holtman said. “I didn’t have high expectations of it, but when I left I was talking to my family, and I said, ‘I think that’s the feeling they were talking about.’”
Holtman, who went a perfect 4-for-4 at last year’s Midland Empire Conference meet, also finished seventh in the 100 during her junior season.
“I just absolutely loved it (at Central Missouri),” Holtman added. “The team, the coaches, the campus. All of it was amazing.”
Along with all of the aesthetics, Holtman said that Central Missouri’s coaching staff made her feel like she was wanted.
“The coach made it very well known that I was welcome there,” she said. “He made some time for me to hang out with the team. I went and got dinner with the coach and one of the runners. The coach was so kind, and you could tell they were a very dedicated team. Everyone was so supportive and very family-oriented, and I really, really liked that.”
Listen to much more with Maryville’s star sprinter in the interview from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.