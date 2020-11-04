(Maryville) -- It took some dramatics, but the Maryville volleyball team is one of the final four remaining in Class 3.
One year after falling in a state sectional, the Spoofhounds avenged last year's loss to Pleasant Hill by edging them in five sets in a state quarterfinal Saturday evening.
"I think it just means all the work we've put in and the discipline they have exhibited over the season has come to fruition," Coach Miranda Mizera said. "Now it's time to go out, have fun and complete."
Last year the Spoofhounds lost in a state sectional but returned many key contributors this year. While they opened the door last season, they were looking to kick it in this year.
"We have had our sights set on the Final Four since the minute we lost last year," Mizera said.
Maryville's path to the semifinals began on Saturday with a sweep of Odessa to set up a rematch with Pleasant Hill. The Spoofhounds controlled the early portion of the match, but Pleasant Hill mounted a comeback and forced a fifth.
While the Spoofhounds had the momentum against them going into the fifth, Coach Mizera says her message to her team was simple heading into the fifth set.
"It was just a reminder that you can't control anything except your effort and attitude," she said.
Senior Serena Sundell has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Spoofhounds this year. The Kansas State basketball commit has muscled 5.6 kills per set at a 41 percent clip while also adding 31 blocks.
Morgan Stoecklein, Kelsey Scott and Rylee Vierthaler have also been key hitters for Coach Mizera's squad while setter Morgan Loe has passed out 736 assists.
"I think our speed really catches teams off guard," Mizera said. "I just think they play at such a high clip. Athletically, they out-jump people. They also have a decent size about them. I also just think our girls do a good job of keeping our tempo the way we want."
The Spoofhounds are one of four teams remaining in Class 3 along with Central Park, Springfield Catholic and Hermann. They will face the latter when they make the 445-mile jaunt to Cape Girardeau. The Bearcats are 24-6-3 on the season led by Central Missouri commit Grace Winkelmann, who is averaging 5.8 kills per set.
Mizera admits her team doesn't know much about their opponent, but they do have a little information.
"At this point in the season, it really is anyone's game," she said. "It's going to come down to taking it one play at a time and keeping our heads in the right mind-frame."
Maryville/Hermann is slated for a 9 a.m. start Thursday. The complete interview with Coach Mizera can be heard below.