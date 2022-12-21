(Maryville) -- A new era for Maryville wrestling is off to a positive start under first-year head coach Adrean Eskew.
"It's on par," Eskew said. "It might be a little better than my expectations, but I don't think that changes my mindset going forward. I've been extremely pleased with how well the guys have responded to what I've asked of them. We're starting to see my expectations more and more each week."
The Spoofhounds are 8-2 in dual action.
"We've had a more full lineup than we've had in years past," Eskew said. "It's nice to have people in the lineup that allow us to score well and have success early in the season."
They've had success in tournaments, too. The Spoofhounds took fifth at the Glenwood Invitational.
"I was pleased with how we wrestled in Glenwood," Eskew said. "The week before, we wrestled in Lenox. We only won one match in the final round. At Glenwood, we had the exact opposite. It was nice to see the kids meet the expectations."
Eskew says the successful start to the season started in the mat room.
"It's been a different dynamic for a lot of the kids," Eskew said. "They haven't been used to practicing the way we've done it. It's translated onto the mat. We're getting them in here, working hard and not allowing expectations to fall."
Heavyweight Kort Watkins leads Maryville's lineup. Watkins is 17-1 on the year after tournament titles in both Lenox and Glenwood.
"He's opening up more," Eskew said. "Last year, he was limited with taking shots. This year, he's filled out more and has been successful in that aspect. He's being aggressive. His strongest opponent is himself. He's embraced that. It paid off for him on the mat."
Juniors Tanner Turner (132) and Tucker Turner (138) are 15-5 and 16-3, respectively. Freshman Cash Dew has also been a pleasant addition to the lineup with a 14-5 record at 120 pounds.
"It doesn't matter how old you are," Eskew said. "You can still lead. Those guys have embraced it."
The Spoofhounds have made tremendous growth in the first month of the season. Eskew hopes to see more of that over Christmas break.
"I want to see us focus on the little things," he said. "We want to get really good at the basics. Moving forward, I want to take steps in getting better at the basics. That's what's killed us, so I want us to get better in that aspect."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Eskew.