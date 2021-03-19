(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Keiren Watkins concluded a wrestling career full of blood, sweat and tears with a fourth-place medal and the KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year accolade.
"I showed up and wrestled my hardest," Watkins said about his tournament, season and career.
Watkins claimed fourth at the Class 2 195-pound state tournament in Independence on March 11th.
This year's state tournament featured an altered format, with all four classes held on separate days.
"It was a little bit smaller and more fast-paced," Watkins said about his tournament.
Watkins opened the tournament with a 9-7 decision over Trevor Campbell (Harrisonville).
"My first match was really tough," Watkins said. "He got second last year. I just came out, wrestled tough and was aggressive."
A 16-6 major-decision over Troy Harris (Central/Park Hills) punched Watkins' ticket to the semis.
"I kept my aggressive style," Watkins said.
Aggression is the name of the game for Watkins when he's on the mat.
"I push the pace, make my opponent and use the whole mat to set up takedowns," he said. "It's just my style. Offensively I've got a pretty good double leg and a nice single that I like to use. I also work a lot from the defensive side."
Unfortunately, Watkins' aggressive style could not get him past the semifinals. The senior lost to eventual champion Trey Ward (St. Charles) in the semis and dropped to Jake Evinger (Odessa) in the third-place match.
"It was a huge accomplishment," Watkins said about his medal. "It's been one of my goals since I was in our youth wrestling program. We have a board in our wrestling room with the previous state medalists and champions on the board. It's been my goal to get my name up there since I was a little guy."
Watkins posted a 39-6 record in his senior season. He finishes his career at 102-34.
"I generally dominated the competition with my physicality," he said. "I worked really hard throughout the offseason. It paid off."
As Watkins reflects on his career, he's grateful for the opportunities and memories.
"I proved to myself this year that I could achieve goals in high school wrestling," he said.
Watkins joins North Andrew wrestler Dawson Fansher as KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year winners. The complete interview with Watkins is available below.