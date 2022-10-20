(Maryville) -- Maryville junior Cailyn Auffert joined Thursday's Upon Further Review fresh off her stellar performance at the Class 2 State Golf Tournament.
Auffert finished fifth on Tuesday, carding a 165 score.
"I'm really thrilled with how it ended," Auffert said. "I wasn't expecting that because of the conditions. It was pretty cold, but I was happy with it."
Auffert started the tournament with an 83 on the first day and one-upped her performance on Tuesday with an 82.
"I was happy with that (her first day)," she said. "I didn't think I would post better than that, but I was ecstatic I did. I didn't know what to expect for the second day. I was just trying to go out, play golf and have fun."
Auffert credits her short game to her success at state.
"My chipping and putting worked best for me," she said. "The drive isn't my strong suit, so I compensate with my chipping, putting and iron shots. It's what takes off the most strokes for me. We worked on that a lot in practice this week. It definitely helped."
The course at Bolivar presented some challenges, but Auffert worked through them, thanks to her pre-tournament practice round.
"It was an open course beside some holes that had a lot of trees," she said. "I played them well. In my practice round, my dad and I figured out the best way to play the course and wrote notes about it. It was very helpful."
Auffert's medalist performance led Maryville to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
"We had our best season," she said. "We worked hard, and it paid off. I'm very proud."
And the lineup doesn't change next year, creating some excitement for the next year. Auffert's top-five performance this year has her aiming high in senior season. She's already scheming her offseason preparation.
"I'll go out (to the course) a lot of days," she said. "I'll probably go to the driving range and go play. Hopefully, that will make me stronger."
