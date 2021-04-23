(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Emily Cassavaugh will play basketball at North Central Missouri Community College.
"I'm so excited," Cassavaugh said about her commitment. "The program is such a good one. I couldn't ask for a better one. It's crazy to think that I started out playing on a travel team in second grade, and now I'm going to college to do it."
The key cog in the Spoofhounds' recent success knew she wanted to continue playing basketball. She just didn't know where until Maryville Coach Quintin Albrecht pointed her towards the Pirates.
"Coach Albrecht really set it up for me," Cassavaugh said. "I told him I was not ready to be done. He said he had lots of people he could talk to. If I didn't have him, I don't know if I would be playing."
Albrecht then set up a meeting with North Central Coach Jenni Croy, which led to Cassavaugh's commitment.
"NCMC has such a great program," she said. "I couldn't pass it up."
The Pirates, located in Trenton, went 17-5 last season and reached the NJCAA district finals. Cassavaugh says she felt right at home during her visit.
"I went and watched one of their practices," she said. "It was similar to ours. It kinda reminds me of home. I feel like I will gel really good there."
Cassavaugh feels she can bring a lot to the table for Coach Croy's team on the court.
"I feel like my willingness to pass the ball and find open looks will bring a lot to the team," she said. "I feel like my post play and outside shooting will come into play, too."
Cassavaugh hopes to be a contributor when she arrives in Trenton.
"I want to bring something to the team, be a team and play my game," she said. "Hopefully, it will bring opportunities."
Listen to the full interview with Cassavaugh from Friday's Upon Further Review below.