(Maryville) -- Maryville defensive lineman Blake Casteel will take his skill set and high level of intensity to Benedictine.
"It means everything," Casteel said. "I always loved football growing up. It means a lot to keep playing that and to get rewarded for all of my hard work."
Casteel knew he wanted to play college football but was unsure where until Benedictine came along.
"I had no idea where I wanted to play, but I knew I wanted to play at the next level," he said. "I went to many camps, and Benedictine invited me to one. I went and was impressed by the school and the coaching staff."
A game-day visit sealed Casteel's commitment. The Ravens went 7-4 in 2021 under first-year head coach Joel Osborn -- a Harlan graduate and former Northwest Missouri State assistant.
"They're a great program," Casteel said. "They had a good record last year. Joel coaching at Northwest before made it feel like there was already a relationship between us."
Casteel feels his high-motor approach suits the college level.
"I like to play through the whistle," he said. "I do as much as I can every play out there and do not take any play off."
Casteel has played on the offensive and defensive lines in high school but says his collegiate future is on defense.
"I'm not the biggest guy, so I'm trying to work out, eat more and gain some weight," he said. "I'm going to keep the same goals I had through high school. I'll do the best I can, work my tail off, and be the best me I can be."
