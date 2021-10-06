(Maryville) -- Maryville's Lauren Cullin and Arianne Skidmore partnered to claim a district tennis title on Saturday.
On Wednesday, one-half of the duo joined KMA Sports' Upon Further Review to talk about it.
"Since going to state last year, We've had the goal of going again," Cullin said. "So the mindset was always on the next match. Anytime we looked ahead, we had to bring ourselves back. I think that was important."
Cullin says last year's state experience motivated them.
"We were nervous, but going last year prepared us for this year," she said.
Cullin and Skidmore were the top seed in doubles action at Saturday's district tournament and posted wins over teams from LeBlond and Savannah to qualify for state.
The district title came days removed from an upset loss to St. Pius X at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament.
"We were really disappointed with ourselves," Cullin said about the loss. "I feel like that just pushed us harder for districts."
As you might expect with a state-qualifying doubles team, the chemistry between Cullin and Skidmore is top-notch.
"Arianne and I have been a doubles team since sophomore year, but it goes back farther than that," she said. "We've played soccer together since we were like 10. We have a lot of chemistry off the court, and on the court we click as well. I think it comes down to communication. A lot of the doubles teams we go against, I don't hear them talk a lot."
Their strengths and weaknesses on the court also mesh well.
"I feel like we've improved," Cullin said. "My backline strokes are not as good as hers, and Arianne has gotten a lot better at the net. I also feel like our ability to cover balls has gotten a lot better."
The duo now turns their attention to Saturday's Class 1 State Sectional against a doubles team from Marshall.
"I feel like we are going to be prepared," Cullin said. "We are going to work extra hard and have the mindset that we are playing the best we can, so we don't underestimate anybody."
Click below to hear the full interview with Cullin.