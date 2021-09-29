(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls tennis program competed at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
The Spoofhounds were led by the duo of Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin, who took fifth in doubles action.
The duo entered as the second seed, but lost to the eventual champions from St. Pius X in the first round by a score of 9-8.
Skidmore and Cullin then got wins over teams from Cameron, Chillicothe and LeBlond to claim the consolation bracket. Anna Schomer and Carson Burns went 0-2 in doubles play.
In singles action, Athena Groumoutis went 2-2 while Jewl Galapin was 1-2.