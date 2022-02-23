(Maryville) -- Maryville standout James DiStefano has long wanted to join his older brother Thomas on the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s soccer team. Now, he’ll do just that.
DiStefano officially signed with the program in late January.
“That was almost my dream school,” DiStefano told KMA Sports. “I always knew I wanted to play with (my brother). Whenever he was in the recruiting process, I always thought that. To get a shot and an offer to play at the college he went to was a dream come true.”
DiStefano says that the chance to play with his older brother was certainly alluring, but he also fell in love with the school when he took a visit.
“It’s a small school, but it’s in a big city,” he said. “I like how the campus is being updated and they’re making a lot of new buildings, but there’s also buildings that are there since it was founded. I like (the variety).”
The second-team All-Midland Empire Conference choice at midfielder, DiStefano hopes he can team with his brother and the youthful talent at Nebraska Wesleyan to take the program to the next level.
“There’s a lot of young talent there,” he said. “I think we can go far. They just made it to the conference tournament for the first time in a couple years. We’ve got a lot of young players on the team, and I hope I can fit right in and make us go farther (next year).”
Listen to much more with DiStefano from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.