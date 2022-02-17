(Maryville) -- The field general of one of KMAland's most consistent football programs is set to take his talents to the collegiate level, where he will try to learn a new offense.
Maryville quarterback Connor Drake recently committed to play football at Dakota Wesleyan and spoke with KMA Sports about the decision on Thursday.
"This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid," Drake said. "My recruiting process was a little slow, but I kept my faith, kept praying, and it worked out."
Drake is the latest in a long line of Maryville football players to play college football. He joins classmate Blake Casteel (Benedictine) and former teammates Marc Gustafson (Northwest Missouri State), Tate Oglesby (Northwest Missouri State), Jackson Bram (North Dakota State) and Ben Walker (Central Missouri).
"It's pretty cool," Drake said. "We've had a lot of college athletes. Coach (Matt) Webb will do anything for his players."
Drake visited Dakota Wesleyan in January and committed shortly after.
"I fell in love with the coaches and facilities," he said. "I just loved it."
Drake pledged to the Tigers over interest from Avila University in Kansas City.
"It was far away from home, but not too far," he said about Dakota Wesleyan. I made good connections, so I chose to be a Tiger. I wanted a nice campus, good community and a school that would take me for me."
Drake spearheaded Maryville's traditional Wing-T offense to success but will have some learning to do at the collegiate level because Dakota Wesleyan runs a spread offense.
"They like to throw the ball around a little bit," he said. "At Maryville, we sometimes went to spread. Up there, they are hardly ever under center. It will be a big change, but a fun change. I'm looking forward to it."
Drake feels his skillset transitions well to Dakota Wesleyan's offense.
"I'm focusing on reading defensive ends and linebackers," he said. "I feel like my arm strength is a benefit. I can also be the guy everyone relies on."
Check out the full interview with Drake below.