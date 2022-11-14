(Maryville) -- Maryville boys soccer coach Jesus Gonzalez has been named the Midland Empire Conference Coach of the Year.
Aside from Gonzalez's honor, Jaxon Staple (goalie), Boyd Gallagher (defender), Kason Teale (midfielder) and Truett Haer (forward) were first-team choices for the Spoofhounds.
Marcus Henggeler (defender) and Quinn Pettlon (midfielder) were second teamers.
Honorable mention nods went to Gabriel Baldwin (defender), Tuan Jacobson (midfielder) and Lane Hazen (midfielder).
View the full teams here.
PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
Missouri River Conference Volleyball
275 Conference Volleyball & Football
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 10 Football
Midland Empire Conference Softball
Class 8-Player District 8 Football
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball
Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
Midland Empire Conference Volleyball
Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 9 Football
Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball
Nebraska Class C-1 District 1 Football
Trailblazer Conference Volleyball