(Maryville) -- Maryville boys soccer coach Jesus Gonzalez has been named the Midland Empire Conference Coach of the Year. 

Aside from Gonzalez's honor, Jaxon Staple (goalie), Boyd Gallagher (defender), Kason Teale (midfielder) and Truett Haer (forward) were first-team choices for the Spoofhounds. 

Marcus Henggeler (defender) and Quinn Pettlon (midfielder) were second teamers. 

Honorable mention nods went to Gabriel Baldwin (defender), Tuan Jacobson (midfielder) and Lane Hazen (midfielder).

View the full teams here. 

Download PDF MEC Boys Soccer 2022 Final Standings All Conference Honorees.docx.pdf

