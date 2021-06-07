(Maryville) -- Maryville junior Brooklyn Holtman recently concluded her 2021 track season with a pair of Class 3 state championships.
On Monday, the 200 and 400-meter champion joined Upon Further Review to discuss her golden performances.
"It means a lot," Holtman said. "It feels good to know the hard work I put in came through."
Holtman's state titles might have surprised many, including herself.
"I didn't know what to expect," she said. "I just wanted one medal. I did not expect to get two golds."
Holtman left Jefferson City with three medals, adding a seventh-place finish in the 100. She claimed her first state title in the 400 with a time of 57.15, winning by almost two seconds.
"My 400 was the only race that I told my coaches I would go full-out," she said. "I was in lane seven, so I was running scared. I decided to go big or go home and kept speed."
She followed her 400 crown by capturing the 200 title in 25.52.
"I was a little tired from the 400, so I wasn't in my normal mindset," she said. "I was really relaxed and wasn't nervous. I just ran."
The dominant showing was also Holtman's state debut. A foot injury cut her freshman season short and last season never happened.
"I knew time was running out, so I knew I had to make up for lost time," she said.
Holtman's titles in her junior year have her eyeing a similar performance in her senior campaign.
"I'm going to have to match it next year," she said. "Hopefully, next year, I'm back at state winning a couple of titles."
Click below to hear the full interview with Holtman.