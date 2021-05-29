(Jefferson City) -- Brooklyn Holtman paced Maryville's performance at the Class 3 State Meet with a pair of championships and three medals.
Holtman ran to titles in the 200 (25.52) and 400 (57.18). Holtman also took seventh in the 100 (12.86).
On the boys side, Jesus Flores-Hernandez cleared 1.95 meters in the high jump to finish third. The 4x800 quartet of Connor Blackford, Cale Sterling, Jag Galapin and Garrett Dumke finished seventh (8:24.23).
Blackford also finished eighth in the 1600 (4:30.61).
The full results can be found here.