(Maryville) -- Maryville soccer standout Cleo Johnson recently committed to play at Wayne State.
The senior spoke about that decision on Monday's Upon Further Review.
"I'm excited," Johnson said. "It has been my dream to go to a D1 or D2 school. To have this opportunity is amazing."
Johnson says her love for soccer started at a young age and has grown over the years.
"I've always loved it," she said. "Teamwork and passing has always been my thing. It comes so naturally to me."
Her love for soccer has led to success and college interest, which led to a commitment to Wayne State.
Johnson says she chose Wayne State because they were the program that made her feel most wanted.
"When I was comparing the coaches, I noticed the Wayne State coaches talked to me so much over winter break and holidays. We kept in good contact. Their interest in me was appealing, so that's why I chose them."
Everything else checked the boxes, too.
"I wanted to go to a smaller school," she said. "I also wanted a chance to play some my freshman year. It's not too far but kind of far, which I wanted. It was the perfect fit."
Johnson had a chance to watch her future team play in person last year when the Wildcats came to Northwest Missouri State in September.
"They play the way I've always loved to play," she said. "They work together as a team. It felt so right."
Johnson is confident in her ability to distribute the ball to her teammates. She expects that to be one of her strengths at the collegiate level.
"I feel like it creates a lot of opportunities for strikers," she said. "I'd rather make an assist than score a goal. I like scoring, but I love the feeling of making it easier for everyone else on the field. Being a midfielder, I love being in control of the game."
Johnson hopes to have an impact in her freshman year.
"I definitely want to start in my freshman year," she said. "That's my biggest goal going into the first year."
While starting is important to Johnson, she also wants to savor the opportunity to be a student-athlete.
"I want to have fun on the team," she said. "I want to feel close to the girls."
