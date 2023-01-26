(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Cooper Loe thought he would play baseball at the next level for years. Instead, the Spoofhounds’ multi-sport standout caught the eye of the Northwest Missouri State football staff.
“Growing up in this town, I’ve always known Northwest and always went to the games,” Loe told KMA Sports. “I never really planned on playing college football. I always thought I would play baseball, and for the longest time, I really didn’t even know if I was going to go to college.”
Loe, who is the son of Northwest Missouri State baseball coach Darin Loe, didn’t even put himself out there to football coaches.
“I never even made highlights,” he said.
That was until a special request came from the head man of the Bearcats, Rich Wright.
“(Coach Wright) stopped into my dad’s office, and he told him to get my highlights to him,” Loe said. “I thought it was pretty neat he would give me that opportunity, and I think it’s going to be great to play at the next level.”
Loe will officially sign with Northwest Missouri State next week to play linebacker for the Bearcats.
“I was very unsure of it for awhile,” Loe said. “People always tell you stories of back in college, and I didn’t want to miss out on that. I’m excited to meet some new friends and create some of my closest friends there. I think that’s something I didn’t want to pass up. I think it’s even greater than the football aspect, getting to know the guys and growing relationships.”
While Loe is slated to play linebacker at the next level, there was a time when he nearly narrowed his focus to the quarterback position.
“Everything kind of changed my sophomore year,” he said. “I was a linebacker and a quarterback, and they kind of gave me the choice to stick to playing quarterback or move to fullback and play (both sides of the ball). That’s when I made the decision to play running back and stick with linebacker, and I think it was the right choice.”
With his college decision finished, Loe says he has a plan to get himself ready for the Division II level.
“I’m going to have to put on a little bit of weight,” he said. “It’s a big commitment, playing at the next level. It’s a lot different. You have some big hits here and there in high school, but every hit in college is going to be a big hit. That’s something I’m going to have to prepare for. Everyone is going to be bigger and faster, and everyone is going to be a little bit stronger.”
Listen to the full interview with Loe in the link below.