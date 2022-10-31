Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Ella Schulte picked up a pair of All-Midland Empire Conference honors with the release of the league’s softball awards on Monday.

Schulte was named a first-team All-Conference choice in the outfield and was tabbed as a second-team choice at pitcher. Maryville catcher Miquela Giesken was named to the second team, and infielder Abby Swink was picked as an honorable mention.

View the complete list of honors below.

Download PDF MEC Softball All-Conference Honorees.pdf

