(Maryville) -- A vital part of Maryville's recent success on the cross country courses will take his talents to the collegiate level next year.
Cale Sterling signed with McPherson College -- an NAIA school in Kansas -- in January and spoke with KMA Sports about his decision on Thursday.
"It's great," Sterling said. "It takes a big stress off of my shoulders now that I know I get to continue doing what I love at the next level."
Sterling says he hoped to play a sport in college. He just wasn't sure what sport or school would give him that opportunity.
"I've always had the ambition to play any sport," he said. "I found out that cross country and track were going to be my way to get there around my sophomore year. I trained really hard to do my best to make it collegiately."
The three-time state qualifier says his path to McPherson began when their head coach, Chad Clevenger, reached out to him.
"I had been on some recruiting websites, and he messaged me," Sterling said. "I looked at the school, and they had some great programs outside of the athletic programs. It seemed like a great place, so I kept talking with the coach, and things worked out."
McPherson's academic opportunities sealed Sterling's commitment.
"I had an interesting recruiting (process)," he said. "I was looking to do something automotive-related, so I was trying to find something that had cross country, track and automotive classes, which I found at McPherson. I looked at other schools, but once I started talking with McPherson, this is where I wanted to be. The guys on the team seem good. They just got a new coach, and I like his style."
The transition to college is never easy, but Sterling has already started the process with help from his high school coach, Rodney Bade.
"This winter, we decided to help me transition into the higher-mileage collegiate setting by increasing mileage," he said. "That slowly lets myself adjust, so when I come into the summer, I'll be adjusted to the high mileage."
Sterling has made constant strides throughout his prep career and wants to see similar results in college.
"Ideally, I want to see how far I can get," he said. "I want to qualify for nationals in both cross country and track, and see how well I can do at that level."
Check out the full interview with Sterling below.