(Maryville) -- Caden Stoecklein wasn't ready to give up playing basketball. Fortunately, his commitment to Grand View means the Maryville senior doesn't have to anytime soon.
"It's pretty cool," Stoecklein said. "It's nice to know it (his basketball career) is not over. Playing college basketball is something I've always wanted to do. To have that opportunity is amazing."
The son of Maryville head coach Matt Stoecklein has been around the sport for as long as he can remember, so playing in college seemed like a no-brainer.
"Basketball is my life," he said. "It's made me the person I am today. I don't know where I would be without it. Everything I've done revolves around basketball."
Stoecklein had interest from multiple schools, but Grand View ultimately earned his commitment.
"I tried to focus on going somewhere I felt wanted," he said. "There were a couple of schools I could have walked on at. They contacted me. I loved the campus and coaches, and it seemed like they had a real family atmosphere. That's something I wanted to be a part of."
Grand View checked all the boxes for Stoecklein.
"Grand View had the degree I wanted in athletic training," he said. "And Des Moines is a good location for me. It's good to get out of Maryville, but it's close enough to home where my parents can watch, and I can come home on the weekends. I wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted. That was the case at Grand View."
Stoecklein mastered Maryville's offense as a point guard throughout his career.
"I have a good feel for the game," he said. "I see the floor well. I can lead myself and my teammates around me with my body language, effort and energy. The biggest thing is having a feel for the game. I think that translates."
Stoecklein hopes to better his 3-point shooting and conditioning at the collegiate level while also using the college experience to mature as a person.
"(The next level) is a whole different speed," he said. "College is big about molding yourself into an adult. That's the biggest thing. I'm excited for it."
Click below to hear the full interview with Stoecklein.