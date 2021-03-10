(Maryville) -- Maryville's humble and transcendent Serena Sundell is the KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, bringing a fitting end to a legendary prep career.
The Kansas State commit led the Spoofhounds to a 22-2 record, a district final appearance and the Midland Empire Conference title. Sundell also surpassed many milestones on the way, including scoring over 2,000 career points.
Sundell was highly-touted during her entire career and was heavily recruited before her commitment to Kansas State, but not even she thought she would have the type of career she did.
"As a freshman, I had no idea that I would come this far," she said. "Even sophomore year, I had no idea we would grow as much as we did."
The do-it-all Sundell always had the tools to dominate. Everyone knew that. However, she says the mental part of the game was where she had to grow the most.
"I've grown mentally," she said. "My confidence and basketball IQ."
Sundell's box scores were sometimes a sight to behold, such as when she dropped 45 points against eventual 4A runner-up Glenwood in an intrastate battle between KMAland elites.
"I want to win," she said. "Sometimes, I have to step up and take the role of scoring leader. I knew that's my role. I want to go out and get the W."
There's no doubt Sundell is a winner. Not only can she hoop, but the reigning KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year also led the Spoofhounds to a state title last fall.
"I couldn't have asked for a better senior season of sports," Sundell said. "I'm very grateful I got to play for such great coaches and a great community."
Sundell's prep career came to a heart-breaking end against Benton in a district final, but that doesn't take away from the accomplishments or memories.
"We had high goals this season," Sundell said. "The way we built throughout this season is what I'm most proud of. We had some girls on the team that really loved the game.
Sundell and teammates Anastyn Pettlon, Rylee Vierthaler and Emily Cassavaugh had strong chemistry this season because of their familiarity with each other.
We all played for each other and had fun together on and off the court," Sundell said. "It just makes the game so much easier."
When Sundell reflects on her high school career, she says she chooses not to remember the victories or the individual accomplishments, but her teammates and the memories they made."
"There's not one specific moment that I'll look back in 10 years and remember," she said. "It will be the girls I played with that I remember. They are like my sisters now."
