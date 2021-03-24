(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Serena Sundell has been named Miss Show Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
The award represents the top player in the state of Missouri for the 2020-21 season. Sundell was also named to the Class 4 Girls All-State team.
In addition, Platte Valley’s Jaclyn Pappert, Maggie Collins and Malia Collins and Stanberry’s Lexi Craig were all picked to the Class 1 All-State squad. Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen was tabbed as the Class 1 Coach of the Year.
In Class 1 boys, Mound City’s Landon Poppa and Tony Osburn and Stanberry’s Collin Sager were picked as all-state team members. North Andrew’s Tanner McDaniel landed on the Class 2 All-state team.
View the complete teams linked here.