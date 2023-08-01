(KMAland) -- North Dakota State offensive lineman and Maryville alum Jalen Sundell was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team on Tuesday.
Northern Iowa was picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
South Dakota State and North Dakota State were first and second while North Dakota and Southern Illinois were fourth and fifth.
Eleven Panthers were named to the All-MVFC Preseason Team.
Khristian Boyd (DL), Woo Governor (DB) and Matthew Cook (K) were first-team choices. Theo Day (QB), Sam Schnee (WR), Alex Allen (TE) and Jared Penning (OL) were second-team tabs. Sergio Morancy (WR) and Cordarrius Bailey (DL) were honorable mentions.
