(Fargo) -- As North Dakota State football chases another national championship, Maryville graduate Jalen Sundell is enjoying the ride.
Sundell's time in Fargo has been a dream come true. He has contributed to one of the top programs in college football while filling his fingers with championship rings.
"It's been a really good experience," Sundell said. "I've had a whole community that I've learned to love. Being a part of this culture is pretty special."
Sundell is the Bison's starting center heading into 2022. He has played 37 games over the last three seasons and was a Phil Steele FCS Third Team Freshman All-American choice in 2019.
He was also part of three national championship teams and a 39-game win streak
"Each one (title) has been special," he said. "We try not to take any for granted. Each year is a long season."
Sundell started his career at tackle but has since transitioned to the center position.
"I never thought I'd be playing center," he said. "Going through that (transition) was a good challenge. There's a lot more to think about when you're playing center. It's a different position. I got enough reps into where it became second nature. It was challenging.
Sundell paved the way for a North Dakota State offense that ran for 4,209 yards and 45 touchdowns.
"We embrace running the ball," he said. "We want to impose our will on the opposing team. We want to run the ball when everybody knows we're going to run."
As he prepares for his senior year, Sundell feels he's in a good place mentally.
"I'm feeling good," he said. "I'm getting my mind right. Keeping up with the grind is easier because I have online classes this semester."
Sundell hopes to pursue a career in law enforcement, but he's taking things one day at a time during his final semester in Fargo.
"I'm trying not to think about it (the future) too much," he said. "I don't want to miss the present too much."
North Dakota State opens their season on Saturday against Drake. Check out the full interview below.