(Manhattan) -- Serena Sundell's transition from high school basketball star to a contributor at Kansas State was smooth, setting the stage for a promising career from the Maryville alum.
"It was fun," Sundell said about her debut college season. "It was a different level of basketball than I've ever played before because there's a lot more mental work, but I'm really proud of the season."
The two-time KMAland Missouri Girls Player of the Year entered her first season with no idea what to expect in her freshman season. Then she exceeded whatever expectations she might have had.
"Honestly, I didn't have too many expectations," she said. "I just came in ready to work and willing to take any opportunity available. The coaches trusted me and saw the potential. I couldn't be happier with how my season went."
Sundell averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this season en route to being an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and a unanimous selection to the 2022 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
"I wanted to figure out how my game would translate," she said. "I played point guard, which was challenging. But I'm proud of how I navigated throughout the season."
Sundell made it look easy with the second-most assists (176) in the Big 12.
"I had to figure out how to take care of the ball against smaller and faster guards," she said. "I'm one of the bigger point guards in the Big 12. I'm proud of how I grew to take care of the ball and make good decisions. The game is so much faster-paced than high school."
Sundell had no shortage of weapons this season. Teammate Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division I record for points in a game (61) and was named a first-team All-American.
"I've never played with a center as efficient and talented as Ayoka," Sundell said. "Her 61-point game was unreal."
Sundell also connected with the Glenn sisters -- Jaelyn and Brylee -- often throughout the year. Brylee averaged 8.2 points per contest, and Jaelyn contributed 6.6.
"I've played basketball with them since sixth grade," Sundell said. "We already had chemistry, so that was helpful. They're also really talented, so it was fun to play with them."
The Wildcats posted a 20-13 record and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. They opened the tournament with a win over Washington State before ultimately falling to North Carolina State in the second round. Sundell averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the two tournament games.
"It was fun," she said. "March Madness is something I always watched growing up. To be in it was a super cool experience. There was a lot of energy and excitement. It was neat."
The NCAA Tournament was an eye-opening experience, but Sundell says her favorite memory from her freshman season was the Wildcats' 68-59 upset of No. 10 Baylor on January 2nd.
"That was our first Big 12 game," she said. "That was a turning point for our program. It showed we could compete. That was huge for our team."
Sundell says the competitive nature of the Big 12 was also riveting.
"We knew every game was a dog fight," she said. "If you weren't mentally or physically prepared, you would get whooped. In high school, in some games, you can just show up. That was not the case this year."
The Wildcats might be a Big 12 dark horse next season with Sundell, Lee and the Glenns returning.
"I'm super excited for next year," she said. "I want to get better. I had success this year, but there are things I can work on to get better. I'm excited to get back and start working on all the little things the coaches have for me."
