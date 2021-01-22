(Maryville) -- Last week was a dream week for Serena Sundell and the Maryville girls basketball program.
The Spoofhounds went a perfect 4-0 over a six day period, captured a pair of wins over ranked teams and celebrated another milestone for Sundell. Sundell scored a combined 120 points during four victories and eclipsed 2,000 for her career.
“I don’t think coming in as a freshman I was thinking about getting 2,000 points,” Sundell said. “If someone told me that, it would have been hard to believe. To do that is pretty unreal, but I don’t think I could have been able to accomplish that without the people that have been supporting me all along.”
Sundell has been receiving plenty of support around her this season, and it has Maryville at 12-1 on the year. Two of their latest wins were most impressive, as they beat state-ranked and Midland Empire Conference rival St. Pius X before a victory over Iowa 4A No. 1 Glenwood.
“We knew we were going to have a big week with a lot of tough teams,” Sundell said. “We came in mentally prepared, knowing it was going to be hard, but it really helped us get in the groove. We didn’t stall on one game. We moved right along to the next.”
Along with Sundell’s 45 points in their 94-75 win over Glenwood, sophomores Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon combined to score 36 points. That’s something that is becoming more and more common.
“That’s exactly what we want to do to end this season,” Sundell said. “Get everyone involved. If we can have everyone able to put the ball in the basket and contribute, we’re going to be really hard to stop. I know their confidence has grown, and they know what they can do well. They’re showing that on the court.”
Maryville will be back in action on Monday evening at the Cameron Tournament. Hear the complete interview with Sundell from Friday’s UFR linked below.