(Manhattan) -- Maryville alum and current Kansas State basketball star Serena Sundell will join some of her teammates at the 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals.
The event takes place at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts from May 13th through the 15th. Teammates Taylor Lauterbach, Brylee Glenn and Jaelynn Glenn will join Sundell.
Iowa State will also have a team. The Cyclones’ quartet consists of Lexi Donarski, Nyamer Diew, Ashley Joens and Emily Ryan.
Check out the releases linked below.