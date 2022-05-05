(Maryville) -- Maryville’s star junior Rylee Vierthaler had her choice of MIAA schools and sports. In the end, a desire to leave her hometown and join the Central Missouri basketball program won out.
“Last summer, Central Missouri started to show some interest in me,” Vierthaler told KMA Sports. “That was special for me since they were one of the firsts to offer. I came down later that fall for a visit, and I loved the atmosphere, the campus, the players. It all made it really easy to make the decision.”
A member of the All-KMAland Elite Girls Basketball Team, Vierthaler averaged 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this past season with the Spoofhounds.
“It wasn’t always (the plan to commit early),” Vierthaler said. “I kind of just decided that I was ready to make the decision. I was pretty confident in it and UCM, so that’s why I moved it up a little bit.”
Vierthaler says she found other interest from Northwest Missouri State, Pittsburg State and Newman, among other schools.
“I love Northwest and all the schools that recruited me are great,” she added. “They all had so many positives, but I just have always wanted to get out of town (for college). I want to stay close to my family, but I also wanted to kind of experience college on my own and somewhere different.”
Vierthaler is also a multi-sport standout, earning the KMAland Volleyball Player of the Year this past fall.
“I guess I’ve always put a lot more of my time into basketball,” Vierthaler said of choosing hoops. “It kind of just made it easier for me. I kind of started to realize that I really do love basketball. Not that I don’t love volleyball, but there’s something different about it that makes me lean more towards basketball.”
As Vierthaler inches towards the end of her junior year, she says she’s excited to continue to grow her game in the next year before becoming a member of the Central Missouri basketball team.
“It’s kind of nice now that I don’t have the stress of making the decision,” Vierthaler said. “I can focus on getting myself better and playing club for Kansas Elite. I’m just working to get better every day and every practice and every time I get in the gym. That’s kind of what I’ve been focusing on.”
Listen to much more with Vierthaler in the full interview below.