(Maryville) -- For the third consecutive year, Maryville volleyball can tout the KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year.
While the Spoofhounds had plenty of production to replace from last year’s state champion, including that of the two-time KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year (Serena Sundell), junior Rylee Vierthaler filled in ably.
“She was the go-to player all around the court,” Maryville head coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “She was willing to step in when needed.”
Vierthaler led all KMAland Missouri volleyball athletes with 4.4 kills per set on the season.
“I can’t really put it all on me,” Vierthaler said of her season. “Everything obviously takes more than one person. All my teammates helped me accomplish all that, and everybody really motivated me to keep pushing me to be my best self.”
Vierthaler proved her all-around abilities throughout the year for the Spoofhounds, which finished 11-18 overall and went 3-4 in a loaded Midland Empire Conference. The junior standout averaged 2.8 digs per set and led the team with a co-high of 41 blocks.
“She plays a very strong mental game,” Coach Cook added. “With us being a young team and using this year to learn and grow, she was able to step up and help keep a positive atmosphere on the court. The younger girls look up to her and the older girls to motivate them to do and be the best they can.”
While the win total was not quite as high as the Spoofhounds would have liked this season, Vierthaler says it’s a season that should only serve to help in the future.
“I think this year was definitely a rebuilding year,” she said. “We lost some seniors, but I think overall it went really well. Each game, each practice we all improved, and that’s all you can ask for.”
For Coach Cook, Vierthaler as a team leader was pretty much all she could ask for.
“Rylee is one of those student-athletes that every coach wants,” she said. “She will always work hard to be better for herself and her team. She’s always lifting her teammates up, and she is just an all-around great young lady.
Listen to the full interview with Vierthaler in the link provided below.