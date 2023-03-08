(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Kort Watkins reached his long-aspired goal of becoming a state medalist this year.
He also became the 2023 KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year on the way.
Watkins claimed fourth at Class 2 285 pounds.
"I came into the season with a goal," he said. "I wrestled how I wanted at the state tournament. To accomplish what I did was a huge achievement for me. I'm super happy with that."
Watkins set the goal of reaching the podium after narrowly missing last year. He started his tournament with a loss in the first round before rattling off three consecutive first-period pins to ensure himself of a spot on the medal stand. He clinched his hardware in a fall of Cassville's DJ Glidewell.
"I came into those matches with the mindset that nobody could beat me," he said. "To accomplish what I wanted, I had to wrestle harder than anyone there. Those matches weren't easy, but I went out and wrestled me. The match (against Glidewell) was a huge moment in my high school career."
Watkins got to his offense early and often at the state tournament.
"I worked my moves," he said. "That made me the wrestler I was. Wrestling how I wanted to put me in good positions. I work best from neutral, and the coaches taught me on top and bottom. I became a stronger and better wrestler this year."
The trip to the podium was redeeming for Watkins after three straight winning seasons that ended at districts or shy of a state medal.
"When I was a freshman, I wouldn't have thought I would place," he said. "Looking back now, I had the expectation I would get a medal, but I didn't think I ever would. It's something I'll remember forever.
Watkins finished his season with a 43-9 record. He also played a pivotal role in helping the Maryville lineup improve under first-year head coach Adrean Eskew.
"The bigger accomplishment was our team," he said. "We struggled last year. We grew a lot as a team this year. That was bigger than anything else."
Click below to hear the full interview with Watkins.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MISSOURI WRESTLER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Dawson Fansher, North Andrew
2021: Keiren Watkins, Maryville
2020: Dawson Fansher, North Andrew