(Independence) -- Maryville's Keiren Watkins took home a medal at Thursday's Missouri Class 2 State Wrestling Tournament.
Watkins -- a 195-pound senior -- claimed fourth at 195 pounds and was a semifinalist.
Watkins tallied victories over Trevor Campbell (Harrisonville) and Troy Harris (Central Park Hills). His losses were to eventual champion Seth Ward (St. Charles) and Jake Evinger (Odessa).
Additionally, teammate Drew Spire finished 1-2 on the day at 160 pounds. Spire lost his opening match to Alex Tesrau (Helias Catholic), beat Corbin McCully (Monet) and was eliminated with a loss to Kirk Briden (Westminister Christian Academy).
The complete results can be viewed here.