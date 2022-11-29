Maryville Spoofhounds Logo

(KMAland) -- Maryville raked in the Midland Empire Conference honors on Tuesday. 

Coach Matt Webb was named the Midland Empire Conference Coach of the Year while the Spoofhounds had first-team choices from Lucas Vierthaler (OL), Cooper Loe (FB), Derek Quinlin (QB), Delton Davis (WR), Caden Stoecklein (RB), Lucas Vierthaler (DL), Loe (LB) and Stoecklein (DB).

Owen Wonderly (OL), Cooper Gastler (TE), Drew Burns (WR), Macen Shurvington (LB) and Drew Burns (DB) were second-team choices. 

Wesley Snead (OL/DL), Major Scarbrough (DL) and Davis (LB) were honorable mention tabs. 

Download PDF MEC Football Offense All-Conference Honorees.docx.pdf
Download PDF MEC FB All-Conference Defense 2022.docx.pdf

