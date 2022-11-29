(KMAland) -- Maryville raked in the Midland Empire Conference honors on Tuesday.
Coach Matt Webb was named the Midland Empire Conference Coach of the Year while the Spoofhounds had first-team choices from Lucas Vierthaler (OL), Cooper Loe (FB), Derek Quinlin (QB), Delton Davis (WR), Caden Stoecklein (RB), Lucas Vierthaler (DL), Loe (LB) and Stoecklein (DB).
Owen Wonderly (OL), Cooper Gastler (TE), Drew Burns (WR), Macen Shurvington (LB) and Drew Burns (DB) were second-team choices.
Wesley Snead (OL/DL), Major Scarbrough (DL) and Davis (LB) were honorable mention tabs.
PREVIOUS 2022 KMALAND POSTSEASON AWARDS
Missouri Class 3 District 16 Volleyball
Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
Missouri River Conference Volleyball
275 Conference Volleyball & Football
Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 10 Football
Midland Empire Conference Softball
Class 8-Player District 8 Football
Western Iowa Conference Volleyball
Midland Empire Conference Volleyball
Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 9 Football
Nebraska Capitol Conference Volleyball
Nebraska Class C-1 District 1 Football
Trailblazer Conference Volleyball
Class 8-Player District 7 Football
Midland Empire Conference Boys Soccer
East Central Nebraska Conference Volleyball