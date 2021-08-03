(KMAland) -- The matchups have been announced for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge.
As part of the challenge, Nebraska will trek to Wake Forest on December 1st while Iowa travels to Duke on December 2nd.
Other Big Ten/ACC matchups include North Carolina at Minnesota, Ohio State at Syracuse, Georgia Tech at Purdue, Rutgers at Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech at Wisconsin, Florida State at Illinois, North Carolina State at Indiana, Miami at Maryland, Michigan at Louisville, Notre Dame at Michigan State, Northwestern at Clemson and Penn State at Boston College.