(KMAland) -- The matchups for the 2021 Big East/Big 12 Challenge were released on Wednesday.
The Iowa State men's basketball program will travel to Creighton on December 4th. Kansas treks to St. Johns on December 2nd and Kansas State will host Marquette on December 8th.
Other matchups include Texas Tech/Providence, Xavier/Oklahoma State, Butler/Oklahoma, Connecticut/West Virginia, Texas Tech/Seton Hall, Villanova/Baylor and TCU/Georgetown.
Games hosted by the Big 12 teams will be carried by ESPN. FOX owns the rights to the games hosted by the Big East.