(KMAland) -- Underwood, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln have learned their opponents for next week's Girls State Soccer Tournament.
Underwood is the No. 6 seed and will face Dike-New Hartford in a 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday morning at 10:45.
Bishop Heelan is the No. 4 seed in 1A. The Crusaders open their tournament against Nevada on Tuesday at 10:15.
Lewis Central is also a 6 seed and will face Norwalk in a 2A quarterfinal on Tuesday at 1:15.
Abraham Lincoln is the No. 2 seed in Class 3A. The Lynx get Dowling in the first round on Tuesday at 3:30.
View the full brackets here.