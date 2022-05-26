IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- Underwood, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln have learned their opponents for next week's Girls State Soccer Tournament. 

Underwood is the No. 6 seed and will face Dike-New Hartford in a 1A quarterfinal on Tuesday morning at 10:45. 

Bishop Heelan is the No. 4 seed in 1A. The Crusaders open their tournament against Nevada on Tuesday at 10:15. 

Lewis Central is also a 6 seed and will face Norwalk in a 2A quarterfinal on Tuesday at 1:15. 

Abraham Lincoln is the No. 2 seed in Class 3A. The Lynx get Dowling in the first round on Tuesday at 3:30. 

View the full brackets here

