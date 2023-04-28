(Des Moines) -- A pair of Council Bluffs track athletes had respectable showings against the state's best at the 113th Drake Relays Thursday.
Those standout performances came from Abraham Lincoln's Aubrey Sandbothe and Lewis Central's Parker Matiyow. Both left the Blue Oval with ninth-place finishes.
Sandbothe finished ninth in the long jump with a leap of 17-00.75.
"I thought it was a really good experience," Sandbothe said. "It's going to make me a better jumper. It was fun. I was nervous, but I just tried to focus on my jumps and getting better. I hit the board well, and my speed was good."
Underwood's Jordyn Reimer finished 17th in the long jump with a leap of 16-08.25.
Matiyow's ninth-place finish came in the shot put with a heave of 52-08.50.
"It was a great day," Matiyow said. "I PR'd. I wanted to get a good mark. I started with a good mark and went up from there. I wanted to compete and do well."
Glenwood's Reagan Skarnulis was one spot behind Matiyow. He narrowly missed the finals, but set a personal record with a toss of 52-01.75.
"I'm happy with how I did," Skarnulis said. "I did better than I thought I would. It feels great knowing I surpassed my expectations."
Sioux City East's Blake Hogancamp was 12th (52-00.25), and Underwood's Thomas Huneke was 13th (51-11.50).
The boys high jump had no shortage of KMAlanders. LeMars' Sione Fifita led the pack with a ninth-place finish (6-05.00). Clarinda's Isaac Jones cleared 6-05.00 and ultimately finished 12th.
"I executed, but I didn't get as high as I would have liked to," Jones said. "I could have exploded harder. I brought my speed up, but I took a weird last step. I'll come back stronger."
Kuemper Catholic's Benjamin Gerken finished 14th. He also cleared 6-05.00.
"I thought I did great," he said. "I was excited to come here but also nervous. I'm happy with my performance. I just tried to jump as high as I could. Seeing the other guys not nervous made me a little more comfortable. I just went out there and did my best."
Southwest Valley's Marshall Knapp bettered his performance at Drake last year by finishing 17th with a jump of 6-03.00.
"It's a great thing to come up here," Knapp said. "It's a great experience. I didn't do too great, but it's a big deal to come here. It humbles you."
LeMars' Wanding Hosnyang was 22nd (6-03.00).
A KMAland descendant claimed top honors in the boys 3200 on Thursday. Pella senior Chase Lauman -- the grandson of KMA Sports Hall of Famer Denny Howard and nephew of long-time KMA Sports contributor Derek Howard -- won a tightly-contested race. Lauman edged Sioux City North's Gabe Nash by just over one second. Lauman's 3200 time of 9:06.71 is the 15th-fastest in Drake Relays history.
"It's surreal," he said. "I knew I could do it, but actually doing it is crazy. It's cool to be here and win this race."
Sioux City North's Natnael Kifle (9:24.13) was 10th, while Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn posted a time of 9:28.44 to finish 16th.
"It's not what I came here to do, but it's a PR," Eichhorn said. 'I expected to (finish) higher, but there's nothing I can do now except use this as motivation."
Former KMAlanders Jozlyn Barnes (Plattsmouth) and Connor Lancial (Lewis Central) participated in the college festivities on Thursday.
Barnes -- a freshman at Wayne State -- helped the Wildcats set a new school record in the 4x800 (9:25.50) on their way to a sixth-place finish.
"We had the goal of beating the record," Barnes said. "I feel pretty good about that."
Lancial, who now runs at Wartburg, ran in the 3000-meter steeplechase. He finished 27th in a time of 9:05.37.
"It was fun," Lancial said. "I had never ran at Drake before. It was a good experience. I had a good time. The steeplechase is a lot like a cross country race. It's a fun race."
Action resumes Friday morning at 8:30. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports throughout the day. Check out full results from Thursday here.