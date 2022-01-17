NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked No. 14 in the coaches and No. 15 in the AP in the latest men’s college basketball top 25 rankings.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll 

4. Purdue (up 3)

5. Baylor (down 4)

7. Kansas (up 2)

8. Wisconsin (up 5)

11. Villanova (up 3)

14. Michigan State (down 4)

15. Iowa State (same)

17. Illinois (up 8)

18. Texas Tech (up 1)

19. Ohio State (down 3)

20. Xavier (down 3)

21. Providence (up 2)

22. Loyola Chicago (up 4)

23. Texas (down 2)

25. UConn (up 1)

Others RV: Iowa, West Virginia, Oklahoma, TCU, Indiana

Coaches Top 25 Poll 

4. Purdue (up 1)

6. Baylor (down 5)

7. Kansas (up 3)

8. Wisconsin (up 5)

11. Villanova (up 3)

13. Michigan State (down 4)

14. Iowa State (up 2)

17. Illinois (up 7)

18. Ohio State (down 3)

19. Texas Tech (same)

20. Xavier (up 1)

21. Providence (down 1)

22. Texas (same)

24. Loyola Chicago (up 2)

25t. UConn (up 1)

Others RV: Seton Hall, Iowa, Indiana, TCU, West Virginia, Oklahoma

